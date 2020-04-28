Alabama's stay-at-home order will expire at 5 p.m. Thursday as retail businesses and state beaches reopen to ease residents into the beginnings of economic recovery in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey, in a news conference this morning, said retail businesses will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
Exceptions to the phased in reopening are entertainment venues and in-person gatherings at houses of worship. These places will remain closed.
Ivey said mayors of coastal towns have assured her they would monitor the crowds.
Ivey also encouraged what she called "safer at home" practices to continue, meaning residents should wear masks when around people from other households and when it's not possible to keep a 6-foot distance from people.
She also urged those who are of advanced age and with other health conditions to follow the safer-at-home recommendations.
State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said coronavirus cases have remained "relatively flat" in Alabama during the past two days with "around a couple of hundred cases a day."
However, the number of cases do not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols for fully opening the state, he said.
He said deaths do not appear to be accelerating and that he was pleased that hospitals have not had ventilator or bed shortages because of COVID-19 illnesses.
"This is a very gradual and reasonable way for us to safely go back to work," he said. "We're moving in exactly the right direction at exactly the right speed."
