MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is postponing its scheduled March 31 primary runoff in the Senate race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.
The winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.
"This morning, Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill announced that the Alabama primary runoff elections will be held on July 14," Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan said.
Gov. Kay Ivey said having people stand in line to vote is too risky right now.
Five other states also have postponed their primaries because of the coronavirus pandemic: Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio.
Lathan said the Alabama GOP supports the administration's "prudent measures and decisions to protect Alabamians."
