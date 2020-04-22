MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday she intends to keep a stay home order in place through April, striking a measured approach as some Southern states push to quickly reopen.
Ivey for now intends to keep a stay home order active through April 30 and will decide next week on what can reopen, saying the decisions will be driven by data and not a desire to hit a date.
"No one wants to open up businesses more than I do," Ivey said at a news conference Tuesday. "All of our decisions that I'm going to make are going to come from data, not a desired date."
State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state is "not quite there" on meeting the White House recommendation of 14 days of declining cases before proceeding to an additional phase of reopening as the global pandemic continues.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said Tuesday that the state has more than 5,100 cases of coronavirus and 144 confirmed deaths from the virus.
State health officials are investigating another 30 or so reported deaths in COVID-19 patients.
Harris said the state had been reporting 200 or more new cases a day, but now the number is under 200.
Ivey expressed concern that the testing has not been adequate in the state, but could not give benchmarks on what would be an adequate level. There have been about 48,000 tests conducted in Alabama, a state with a population of 4.9 million.
"We are not testing enough yet. We are little bit less than 1% of our population, and we need to do a whole lot more testing to get up the speed," Ivey said.
The governor suggested last week that the opening of the economy would likely take a tiered approach with some segments opening before others, and that areas with widespread outbreaks might have more restrictions.
Ivey is receiving mixed feedback on whether to cancel or extend closure orders. The governor asked for recommendations from the state's congressional delegation.
"The overall message we are getting from the people of the Fourth District is that we cannot stay closed indefinitely, but at the same time, we cannot open the economy all at once," Congressman Robert Aderholt said in a letter sent to Ivey on Tuesday. "There needs to be a measured plan to open things up in phases to ensure that businesses are acting responsibly, and their customers are protected as much as possible.
"My recommendation is to follow the federal guidelines, which calls for a two week decline in new cases; for our hospitals to be able to operate on a non-crisis basis; and a robust testing program for at-risk health care workers as well as antibody testing.
"Additionally, I feel that the state, where appropriate, should work on a regional or county basis to modify these criteria to fit the local circumstances."
Rep. Mo Brooks said Monday that his office recommended an immediate end to the stay-home order.
“We still have a long road ahead to get back to normal, both in Alabama and across the country," Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala) wrote in an email on Tuesday. "We all want to get there as soon as possible, but we need to do it in a way that follows the data and the guidance of our public health officials. I understand the hardships our businesses and workers continue to face as we work to tackle the health crisis."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced an aggressive timetable for reopening, allowing gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen Friday and restaurants and movie theaters on Monday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced his statewide stay-at-home order will expire April 30, and the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties are allowed to reopen on May 1. Businesses may open even sooner, he said.
Lee said that his administration will work with some of the state's most populated counties and their health departments as they plan their own reopening strategies, including the counties surrounding Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
Ivey praised people's cooperation with the stay home order, saying that has limited the spread of the virus.
"What we're doing is working. I plead with the people of Alabama keep doing what you are doing," Ivey said. "It's been a challenging month. We've lost too many of our loved ones and our way of life has been turned upside down. But better days are ahead. We all look forward to that."
