MONTGOMERY — Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Alabama residents will be required by law to stay at home except for essential and emergency reasons.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a conference this afternoon that the law is being placed in effect as a direct result of the rising numbers of COVID-19 related illnesses and deaths.
The order gives law officers the right to enforce the governor's order.
"Yes, this law can be enforced criminally," said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. "What we hope for . . . is willful compliance."
"This is the time we should be working together to get through an extremely difficult time," Marshall said.
Alabama Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said "the best way to stop the transmission of this disease is to stay 6 feet apart from everyone else, and that's what we're asking you to do."
"Basically, we need people to stay at home," Harris said.
Residents will be allowed to leave home for essential reasons that include to shop for food and supplies, travel for medical care and to take care of others, Harris said.
Ivey said, bottom line, the new order is being put in place because "folks just simply aren't paying attention" to directives from health officials to practice social distancing.
