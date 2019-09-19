Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said today she will begin treatment for cancer after an “isolated malignancy” was found on her lung.
“(Friday) morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments,” Ivey, 74, said in a written release. “None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do.“
Ivey said her longtime physician discovered an unusual spot on her lung during a routine exam.
“The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable.”
“Naturally, I welcome your prayers and your support,” Ivey said.
