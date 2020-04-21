MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey today said the state's stay home order will stay in place through April.
"No one wants to open up businesses more than I do," Ivey said at a news conference. "All of our decisions that I'm going to make are going to come from data, not a desired date."
State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state is "not quite there" on meeting the White House recommendation of 14 days of declining cases before proceeding to an additional phase of reopening as the global pandemic continues.
Ivey expressed concern that the testing has not been adequate in the state but could not give benchmarks on what would be an adequate level. There have been about 48,000 tests conducted in Alabama, a state with a population of 4.9 million.
"We are not testing enough yet. We are little bit less than 1 percent of our population and we need to do a whole lot more testing to get up the speed," Ivey said.
The governor suggested last week that the opening of the economy would likely take a tiered approach, with some segments opening before others and that areas with widespread outbreaks might have more restrictions.
"What we're doing is working. I plead with the people of Alabama keep doing what you are doing," Ivey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.