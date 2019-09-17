CHEROKEE — Whether it was by design or coincidence, the impact of Gov. Kay Ivey's Rebuild Alabama fuel tax was on display mere yards from the stage where she spoke Monday about the tax and Colbert County's historic 2019 paving project.
While Ivey spoke from a temporary stage in the parking lot of Cherokee High School, a Rogers Group paving crew was laying down new blacktop asphalt on portions of North Pike and Sixth Street. The crew had already paved North Pike from downtown north toward Isbell Farms.
A recently installed "Rebuild Alabama" sign was visible on North Pike on the way to the high school.
"What an exciting day this is," Ivey said as students stood behind groups seated under shade tents. "This is all about building for the future of our great state."
Ivey came to Cherokee to recognize the beginning of a massive $3.6 million paving project that will allow the county to resurface over 60 miles of roads.
"It's the largest paving contract in Colbert County history," said District 6 Colbert County Commissioner Charlie Hovater, whose district includes Cherokee and most of the west end of the county.
Ivey said the state's economy depends on its roads and bridges. This year, the Legislature invested in its infrastructure by approving the first fuel tax increase in 27 years.
"Alabama is showing the world it continues to be wide open for business," Ivey said.
She said the Rebuild Alabama program is a team effort in every sense of the word.
After the press conference, Assistant County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the commission approved a loan of up to $4 million that is allowing the Road Department to begin resurfacing this year. The loan will be paid off with future revenue generated by the new fuel tax, a move that allowed paving to begin a year earlier than other counties in the state.
Hovater said bids for asphalt came in about 20 percent less than expected, which allowed the Road Department to add another 6 miles to the list of roads to be paved. He said the scope of the project reduced the cost of paving a mile of two-lane road from about $120,000 per mile to roughly $69,000 per mile.
Cherokee Mayor Terry Cosby said an acquaintance who opposed the fuel tax bet him a steak dinner that Cherokee would never see a dime of the fuel tax revenue.
". . . you can see behind us we're seeing the money is coming to Cherokee already," Cosby said. "I think we may be one of the first. It's not an easy decision raising taxes, but we're seeing it pay off already."
Robison will succeed County Engineer John Bedford who is retiring at the end of October, and said they expect to pay off the loan in 3 1/2 years. He said the 60 miles of resurfacing represents about one tenth of the road miles in the county.
After completing a paving project in Tuscumbia, Robison said the Rogers Group will return to the county's paving job, which is expected to be completed by year's end.
Drew Harrell, executive director of the Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure, said well maintained roads and bridges are good for the economy.
"Access to a quality transportation system has always been a cornerstone of a productive economy," Harrell said. "And the ability for Alabama as a state to maintain and improve our current road and bridge system is critical if we want to remain competitive with other states when it comes to recruiting new industry and talent."
He said the state's roads and bridges could not be improved with another stopgap plan. Harrell said the business community is behind the governor's Rebuild Alabama plan.
