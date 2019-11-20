SHEFFIELD — Rock band Rival Sons has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, including one for Best Rock Album for "Feral Roots," which was partially recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios.
Studio Executive Director Debbie Wilson said the studio is excited about the nomination.
"It means once again we're a Grammy-nominated recording studio," she said. "It's the first Grammy nomination since we reopened."
Wilson said the band recorded at the studio in April and May of 2018.
The band is also nominated for Best Rock Performance for the track "Too Bad."
The 62nd Grammy Awards are Jan. 26.
The Black Keys' "Brothers," which was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound when it was owned by musician Noel Webster, won three Grammy Awards in 2011.
