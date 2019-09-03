FLORENCE — A Lauderdale County grand jury has returned two manslaughter indictments against a boat operator for a June 8 crash that killed a mother and daughter.
Indictment were returned against Ross Whooten, of Florence, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said during a press conference this afternoon.
The fatal boat crash occurred at around 11 p.m. June 8 on Shoal Creek.
Lauren Elizabeth Cowart, 37, and Blakely Elizabeth Cowart, 5, died in the collision, which involved a cabin cruiser operated by Mark McBrayer and the smaller boat operated by Wooten, officials said. The mother and daughter were passengers in Wooten's vessel.
The grand jury also returned an indictment against Wooten for being under the influence at the time of the crash. Connolly said Wooten's blood alcohol tested at .121 after the crash. A person is considered legally intoxicated at .08.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said the victims died from the trauma caused by the wreck. During the press conference, Connolly said no one was thrown into the water as a result of the collision.
He said McBrayer docked his boat at a nearby marina immediately after the crash. Connolly said the investigation is ongoing into whether evidence should be presented to the grand jury concerning McBrayer leaving the scene of the crash. He said people on McBrayer's boat called 911 and the boat waited at the marina for authorities.
