FLORENCE — A recent grant awarded to the University of North Alabama’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions will allow for 20 masters students to participate in a loan forgiveness program.
The Nurse Faculty Loan Program (NFLP), which exists at other universities, was established in an effort to develop more nursing students into qualified nursing faculty.
According to UNA nursing professor Wendy Darby, full-time and part-time students in the teaching-learning track of the Masters of Science in Nursing may apply.
The first cohort is expected to begin this fall.
“I will serve as a mentor and career coach for them to facilitate their success,” she said.
Students participating in the NFLP who graduate and enter a full-time job as a nursing educator at an accredited nursing school will have up to 85 percent of their total loan forgiven over four consecutive years of full-time employment.
Employment at any accredited nursing program in any state will meet that requirement.
Darby said nursing faculty will follow the 20 students accepted into the NFLP throughout the program to maintain good standing with the grant agency.
With more qualified nursing educators, the NFLP hopes to satisfy a growing demand for nurses in the workforce.
“We put a team together that got the grant written while justifying the need for workforce development,” Darby said. “Ultimately, a student who applies for and receives this money will pay for just 15 percent of the total cost of his or her education.”
According to a press release from UNA, students will be considered if they meet the following criteria:
• They are a full-time or part-time student in the teaching-learning track.
• They are committed to becoming a full-time nursing educator after graduation.
• They remain in good academic standing with a 3.0 minimum GPA.
• They are a U.S. citizen, or a non-citizen national or foreign national with a visa permitting residence in the U.S. and its territories.
• They are enrolled for at least two consecutive semesters during the academic year while receiving support from the NFLP
• They have completed the FAFSA and NFLP application and returned it to nflp@una.edu.
Preference will be given to full-time students and those without another source of funding, as well as those who have already received UNA NFLP support.
For information on the NFLP as it applies to UNA, send an email to nflp@una.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.