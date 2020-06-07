TUSCUMBIA — A $10,700 grant will allow the city to complete work on the North Main Street Pocket Park, Mayor Kerry Underwood said.
The grant was awarded Wednesday by the Colbert County Community Development Committee, which disburses Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu of tax money to schools, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and various organizations throughout the county.
Underwood said the money will be used to purchase bistro-style tables, benches and chairs for the downtown park located next to Fiddledee D.
The money will also be used to paint shade structures installed by members of Iron Workers Local No. 477.
Underwood said a quote from Tuscumbia native Helen Keller cut into the metal shade will allow the words to be visible on the stamped concrete floor when the sun shines through it.
"We're following the same design that was done by Owen Foster about a year ago," the mayor said.
Owen Foster is the brother of City Council member William Foster.
The small park also features a stage for music and other activities, and a restroom.
"This will finish it and finish it well," Underwood said.
The plan is to allow vines of climbing plants to grow up the shade structures and provide a natural shade canopy over the park's stage.
Underwood said the city doesn't plan to allow people to reserve or rent the pocket park for events, but it will be available for people to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Musicians are welcome to use the stage to perform whenever they feel, he said.
