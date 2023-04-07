FLORENCE — An almost $700,000 project will make improvements to the deck, railings and support structure of the Pine Street Bridge near Flowers Hall on the University of North Alabama campus.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the city will receive $250,000 through the state's Annual Grant Program, which was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The city of Florence is adding $429,257 in local funds, according to the governor's news release.
"There's some defects on the bridge," City Engineer Bill Batson said. "We're going to be addressing that."
He said there are issues with the "bents and piers" under the bridge. He said the metal bents and piers will be "blast cleaned" and repainted.
Bents and piers help support the bridge deck.
Batson said there is some spalling on some sections of the concrete bridge deck that will also be repaired.
An epoxy coating will be added to bridge caps under the deck, he said.
What will likely be the most noticeable improvement is industrial fencing that will be added to provide increased safety for students who use the walkway on either side.
Batson said a 6-foot fence will be added to the side of the walkway nearest the bridge deck, while a 4-foot fence will be installed on the outside of the walkway near the bridge rail.
"The walkway for students will be enclosed by fencing on each side," Batson said.
Batson said the bridge was build either in the late 1950s or early 1960s.
He said the project is expected to begin later this year. There will be temporary lane closures during the work to protect workers.
The plans, which are being drawn by the Garver engineering firm of Huntsville, are about 95% complete, Batson said.
According to the governor's news release, more than $5.1 million in state funding has been awarded to cities and counties for a variety of road and bridge improvement projects.
The Rebuild Alabama Act, which was approved by the State Legislature and signed by the governor in 2019, requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
The act added 10 cents to the state's gasoline tax.
“Just recently, we marked the fourth anniversary of Rebuild Alabama, and it has continued to show it produces nothing less than real, tangible results," Ivey said in the release. "With this grant, 21 new projects will be underway and under development, ready to benefits folks in all corners of the state.
Ivey said she is proud of Rebuild Alabama’s success and looks forward to seeing it improve such critical infrastructure.
"Alabama’s roads and bridges are making substantial progress, and we look forward to this continuing," the governor said.
Cities and counties are contributing a total of more than $2.9 million in local matching funds, even though matching money is not required.
Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed a total of over $2.9 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.
With this round of funding, more than $145 million in state transportation grants have been awarded through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects have been awarded in all 67 counties.
