FLORENCE — A $3,000 grant a University of North Alabama program will benefit children with special needs and their parents, as well as college nursing students.
UNA's Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions received a $3,000 grant from the Alabama Lifespan Respite Network for the development and maintenance of the Children’s Respite Program, according to a news release from UNA.
Respite monthly events will include food, crafts, activities, entertainment, sensory friendly games, and prizes for the children who attend, Rachel Winston, associate professor of Nursing and Nursing Project OPEN director, said in the release.
The Respite program is open to local parents of special needs children, and their siblings, to attend these monthly events during the fall and spring. The first event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Baptist Campus Ministries on the UNA campus. Pickup will be at 9 p.m.
The time will allow parents to have a break from the stress often associated with caring for a special needs child.
“The ACON-HP Children’s Respite Program provides a valuable service to families in our local community and to our UNA students,” Winston said in the release. “Families of children with special needs gain a service that addresses their specific needs, and UNA students are afforded valuable medical, educational exposure, and interactive activity planning experience.”
The Alabama Lifespan Respite Network is a program of the United Cerebral Palsy Centers of Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley.
The ACON-HP collaborated with Breaktime, a volunteer organization that serves special needs families in the Shoals, in order to identify families that might benefit from the program. UNA’s College of Education and Human Sciences worked with the ACON-HP to develop a framework for “Learning through Play” and to provide additional student volunteers, according to the release.
For details on the event or to reserve a spot in the program, email respite@una.edu.
