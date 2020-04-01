Alabama House District 18 has been awarded a $357,171 grant that will be used to expand rural broadband internet into the Red Rock community in Colbert County, State Rep Jamie Kiel said.
“This is a small victory for our community,” Kiel said. “I will continue to work through the legislative process to ensure everyone in House District 18 has access to rural broadband internet.”
Kiel, R-Russellville, said the grant will allow National Telephone Company to expand its Cherokee network into the Red Rock community.
