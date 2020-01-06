LEIGHTON — A $350,000 Community Development Block Grant will allow this rural Colbert County town to replace old valves in its water system, which will allow water leaks to be repaired without impacting customers.
Utilities Manager Shane Burney said about 75% of the system's waterline valves are inoperable, which causes problems when a leak or waterline break is discovered.
"When we have a leak we really can't isolate it," Burney said. "When we have a major leak, most of the time we lose tens of thousands of gallons of water."
He said on at least two occasions, the town's water tank had to be emptied to allow a leak to be repaired.
The valves are located at junctions where waterlines branch off from another line. The inoperable valves prevent workers from isolating a leak while the rest of the system functions as it should.
The $350,000 grant will be used install 33 "resilient seated gate valves," a project estimated to cost $369,106, according to Tiffany Boyd, governmental services director for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments.
The city has agreed to provide $19,106 in matching money.
The grant money was made available through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
In 2017 and 2018, automobile wrecks broke fire hydrants, causing water leaks, Boyd said, and in February 2019, lightning struck an 8-inch waterline. In each incident, the town's 150,000 gallon water tank had to be emptied.
Mayor John Landers said there will have to be public hearings and pre-bid conferences before bids are solicited. Bids will have to be reviewed before a contractor is selected.
"It's a pretty elaborate process," he said.
Landers said the valves had not been properly maintained over the years.
He considers the town fortunate to have received the grant money.
