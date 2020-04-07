MONTGOMERY — The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama has received a $107,309 grant that will be used to assist low-income and elderly residents with home improvements to lower energy costs and improve safety.
According to an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs news release, the money is part of a $2.9 million funding package that is being spread among 14 agencies across the state.
The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama serves residents of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.
The grant will support the state's Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides funds to keep homes warmer in the winter and cooler in summer, and makes them more energy efficient.
The grants target the elderly, people with disabilities and low-income families with children.
Qualified homes are assessed to determine the most cost-effective energy efficient measures. Common improvements including installing insulation in attics, walls and floors; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs and tune-ups to air-conditioning and heating units; and replacing light bulbs with more energy-efficient bulbs.
The improvements also reduce the risk of fires and other home hazards.
Grants are available in all 67 Alabama counties and work is managed through community action agencies and regional planning commissions.
ADECA is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy.
