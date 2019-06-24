TUSCUMBIA — An organization that helps low income Shoals residents get their pet spayed or neutered has received a $5,000 grant from the Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation and Development Council.
A check was presented to Northwest Alabama Spay and Neuter Assistance on Friday at the Colbert County Animal Shelter by State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals.
NASANA Director Pat Maguire said the assistance is available to individuals in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties who receive food stamps or are on Medicaid. If they provide the proper documentation and are accepted, all they're required to pay is a $25 co-pay, she said.
McGuire said it's hard to say how many people can be helped with the grant, which Sorrell secured from the Legislature, because of the varying fees of spay and neuter services.
Created in December 2014, she said NASANA is a volunteer organization that survives on donations, grants and fundraisers.
Lauranne James, executive director of Northwest Alabama RC&D, said the organization is funded by the state Legislature.
"This is actually community development money, specifically directed to us by the Alabama Legislature for special projects," James said.
The grant money, however, was provided in addition to the money RC&D normally receives for operations and projects.
Maguire said they held the event at the Colbert County Animal Shelter because shelter Director Judie Nichols put her in touch with Sorrell. She said NASANA does not have a physical location.
Nichols said the assistance program does not apply to animals adopted through the shelter. Spay or neuter service is included in the shelter's $75 adoption fee.
"They have really helped us out," Nichols said. "The more animals that get fixed means fewer animals coming into the shelter."
