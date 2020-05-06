MUSCLE SHOALS — City Council members Monday approved a grant agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to begin the process of enlarging the Wilson Dam Road retention pond.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement that will provide $200,000 toward the project, which is estimated to cost about $450,000, City Clerk Ricky Williams said.
City Engineer Brad Williams said the city owns about 1 1/2 acres to the east of the pond, which is near East Roosevelt Avenue.
The project involves excavating about half the site to a depth of about 30 feet, which is the depth of the existing pond, Williams said.
"Basically, they're going to expand the pond back into that property to create some more storage in that pond to go along with the additional pumping capacity," Williams said.
He said Mayor David Bradford spoke to the Alabama Department of Transportation about assisting with the project. The Transportation Department agreed to provide $200,000, he said.
He said the project will increase the capacity of the retention pond by about 40%.
Williams said a large quantity of runoff enters the pond from Wilson Dam Road and Avalon Avenue. He said flooding at and around the pond has become an issue over the past two years.
"We'll be doing our survey this week and next," he said.
That geotechnical work must be completed before the project can be sent out for bids. Williams said it should be completed this year.
Additional fencing will also be added once the project is completed.
A contractor has added a second pump and enlarged the outflow lines at the Wilson Dam Road pond, which will double the pumping capacity.
