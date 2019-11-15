MONTGOMERY — A $2.1 million grant awarded to the State Department of Human Resources will enable the department’s Adult Protective Services Division to provide several preventative options for elderly victims who are suffering from abuse
The funds will help create safe surroundings for elderly and disabled adults either by providing in-home care and supervision to enable victims to remain in their homes after offenders have been removed, or by relocating the victims to nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Both measures are temporary until more permanent solutions are found.
The money was made available by the U.S. Department of Justice and is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
