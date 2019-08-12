MONTGOMERY — Victims of violent crimes in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties will benefit from a $308,904 grant the state has received through the U.S. Department of Justice.
The grant was awarded to the Victims of Crime and Leniency Angel House in Montgomery to assist victims of violent crimes in 60 counties throughout the state. VOCAL will use the funds to assist victims by offering counseling, advocacy, court accompaniment, education and a 24-hour crisis line.
The organization also assists victims of robbery and family members who have lost a loved one to homicide. All services are provided at no cost. The grant will be supplemented by $11,933 in matching funds provided by VOCAL.
Those seeking assistance should contact the agency directly at 800-239-3219 or visit vocalonline.org.
The grant is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
