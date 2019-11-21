FLORENCE — Tom McKnight knows about service to his country and he doesn't like to see a military veteran laid to rest without the proper military recognition and marker.
That's why on Friday, he will lead a program that will honor World War II veteran Lt. Darrell Arlen Russel at Greenview Memorial Park on Old Chisholm Road in Florence.
Russel was a prisoner of war and is buried in an unmarked grave in Greenview Memorial Park near headstones of other family members.
"I think this is a great opportunity to raise awareness, that nobody should be forgotten," said McKnight, a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of the American Legion Post 31 Color Guard.
Friday's ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in the cemetery near the mausoleum, McKnight said.
The Post 31 Color Guard will post the colors and the local Patriot Riders group and members of Veterans of Foreign Ward Post 8640 of Sheffield will be co-participants.
According to McKnight, Russel was a World War II U.S Army officer whose unit came under fire by German troops during an operation in the European Theatre in France. The unit sustained severe losses and were taken prisoner by the Germans.
McKnight said Russel was confined in prisoner of war camps in Poland until they were liberated by Russian soldiers.
Lt. Russel was also known as Dr. Darrel A. Russel, McKnight said, a noted local historian of northwest Alabama and founder of the Natchez Trace Genealogical Society.
"He was also a mentor and friend when I arrived in Alabama fifteen years ago to research my family heritage and links to the area," McKnight said. "The added connection as a veteran and discovering that his final resting place since his demise in 2010 does not bear a military marker of his existence, and service to the nation calls upon us all to be aware of the need to ensure that those who have served receive permanent recognition of national service to this nation, and proof of presence on this earth with a marker or headstone."
McKnight said he hopes after the service, Russel's family or an organization will secure a proper military marker through the U.S. Veterans Administration.
"An organization can do it, but we prefer for the family to be aware of it and do it," McKnight said.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said he is participating in the event and has ordered a wreath that will be placed at the grave site.
"I really appreciate Tom and what he's doing on this," Holt said. "I think it's one of the most noble things I've seen."
Holt said the city would respond whenever McKnight uncovers a situation like this. He also wants to see Russel get the proper military marker that he deserves.
"There are many similar cases of veterans resting in unmarked graves through northwest Alabama whose families may have been impacted by financial constraints," McKnight said.
The lack of a proper marker, he said, could be due to the family not knowing a family member's past due to the veteran not sharing much about their service life, or a family's lack of awareness.
He said a veteran's family can contact the local Veterans Administration service office for assistance in securing a marker.
"Every veteran needs to be honored and needs to be recognized," Patriot Guard Riders Ride Captain T.C. Dawson said.
He said the reason the ceremony is being held Nov. 22 is because that was the date Russel was captured in 1944.
"We're going to give him full military honors," Dawson said.
He said the American flag will be presented to a family member if one attends the ceremony.
