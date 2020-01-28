TUSCUMBIA — A preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday for a suspect in a Tennessee marijuana growing operation was rescheduled to April through an agreement between the state and the suspect's defense attorney.
The preliminary hearing in Colbert County District Court for Dr. Stuart Greenberg was related to charges he's facing in Colbert County.
According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, Greenberg was charged with drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He was charged after law enforcement officials searched his residence about the same time Tennessee authorities were searching a medical records warehouse just across the state line in Wayne County, Tennessee.
The secretary for Colbert County District Judge Chad Coker said the hearing was rescheduled for 8 a.m. April 6.
Defense attorney Ralph Holt described the amount of evidence in the case as "voluminous."
He said he discussed a need for additional time to review evidence with the judge and District Attorney Bryce Graham.
Holt said he requested a preliminary hearing rather than allowing the case to immediately be bound over to a grand jury.
"The purpose of it is for the state to provide evidence to a judge to determine if there is probably cause for an arrest," Holt said. "It's a wide-ranging investigation with multiple agencies involved. There's a lot of stuff to go through."
Holt represents Greenberg on the Alabama criminal charges and the civil forfeiture case filed by the state.
Tennessee attorney Robert Massey represents Greenberg on charges related to the marijuana growing operation, which was discovered in a medical records warehouse that belongs to a company owned by Greenberg.
Holt said Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher granted a stay in the civil cases until the outcome of the criminal cases have been determined.
In addition to filing a forfeiture case against Greenberg's residence, the state also filed forfeiture cases against $888 in cash and some bitcoin holdings, and against personal bank accounts that have been frozen.
