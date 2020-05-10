spotlight
TUSCUMBIA — Pat Driskell is thrilled by the outpouring of donations and assistance for a project designed to assist musicians in the Shoals who have been sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Driskell shared a photo of a check for $20,000 that is being given to the Muscle Shoals Music Association to assist with "Operation Drumstick," an aptly named charity that started out with chicken sales and giveaways.
"They're going to shepherd the money for 'Operation Drumstick,'" said Driskell, the minister of the Rogersville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The next big project, however, is the produce farm at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Brad Guin, himself a saxophone player who is also sidelined, showed off the freshly plowed sections in the shadow of the large stage at the back of the hall of fame property.
Work began last week, and two large segments have been plowed along the fences to form a 45-degree angle.
"We just broke ground," Guin said. "We were running tillers behind the tractors."
Guin is using a 1955 McCormick Farmall 200 tractor and a newer John Deere tractor nicknamed "P.J." that was offered by Colbert County resident Mary Carton.
Guin's idea is to grow produce at the farm for music industry people who may continue to be out of work until live music returns.
He wants to bring in volunteers to help with the farm, and hopes some of the entertainment community will also help out.
"We need all the volunteers we can to come help," he said. "I want to bring the community together. I want people to learn how to do this."
Carton lent her tractor to work the land. Guin said he's purchased old farm implements that can be repaired and utilized.
"They can come out here and work and pick," he said of volunteers. "We want to do some canning clinics."
Excess produce can be sold at a farmers market that Guin would like to have at the site.
The co-op has donated a ton of fertilizer, and Guin's received donations of various seeds.
"People have donated money," he said. "People have donated time."
Driskell said they raised $4,900 on a recent public chicken sale. The remainder of the $20,000 was raised through donations.
He said he expects the farm will be the major recipient of the money.
"We gave it with no strings attached," Driskell said.
The next step will be breaking the ground up further, planting seeds, then tending the plants until it's time to harvest.
"Right now, we need to get the seeds in the ground," Guin said.
He said he's had a bunch of people chomping at the bit to come help with the project.
Guin also said he'd like to make some minor repairs to the large stage at the hall of fame, and host "drive-in concerts" that have started to become popular during the coronavirus pandemic.
