LEIGHTON — L.C. Lenz is excited about testing that could identify the graves of African American slaves buried outside the historic LaGrange Cemetery.
Lenz, president of the LaGrange Living History Association, said the University of North Alabama studied the cemetery and found three graves about 50 feet below the grave of Abraham Ricks, which is marked by a tall stone monument.
"We thought there might be more," he said.
Ricks died in 1853 and many of the tombstones in the cemetery date back to the mid 1800s. Louise Lenz, treasurer of the association, said LaGrange College opened its doors in 1830, but was burned in 1863 during the Civil War.
L.C. Lenz said the slaves could not be buried in the cemetery, so many were buried around its perimeter.
"The mindset was different," L.C. Lenz said.
Lenz said Corey Speegle, who operates White Oak Canine Search and Rescue unit, said he and Paul Martin of Memphis, Tennessee, will be utilizing cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar to determine if there are additional slave graves around the LaGrange Cemetery.
A forensic archaeologist, Martin has been involved with specialized K-9 search and rescue since 1997. He has specialized in human remains detection and recovery since 2000.
Speegle said he's taken several courses with Martin.
"He's going to bring some ground-penetrating radar to locate the graves and anything underground," Speegle said.
He said the cadaver dogs will work in conjunction with the ground-penetrating radar, since the dogs are not always 100% accurate in locating a grave.
Speegle said he is providing Martin with information about the size of the cemetery before his arrival.
He and the Lenzes are working on a date when they can assess the site.
Lenz said the ground-penetrating radar machine will be used to locate the foundations of the buildings at LaGrange College that were covered up after the college was burned.
"Hopefully, this machine will locate the corners," he said.
Once that happens, Lenz said he can put up something to mark the location of the old buildings.
Speegle said he contacted Lenz after speaking with Colbert County Commissioner Darol Bendall.
