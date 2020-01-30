TUSCUMBIA — A Muscle Shoals man facing child sex abuse and sodomy charges has pleaded guilty in Colbert County Circuit Court to first degree sexual abuse in exchange for a suspended 10 year prison sentence, court records show.
Kevin Wade Vinson, 33, was arrested in April and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, first-degree sodomy, and enticing a child to enter a vehicle, house, etc. for immoral purposes.
According to a news release issued by Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, Vinson was sentenced but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Vinson will serve five years on probation and he must register as a sex offender.
Vinson's attorney, B.T. Gardner, said his client could be required to serve his sentence if he's arrested while on probation. He could also face charges if he moves and fails to register as a sex offender.
Gardiner was appointed to the case after Vinson's original defense attorney, Hal Hughston III, was allowed to withdraw from the case.
Gardiner said the incident that resulted in the criminal charges occurred 10 to 15 years ago and the victim is now an adult.
"This was obviously a compromise settlement," Gardiner said. "All I can say is my client contends he's innocent, but given the totality of the circumstances, he felt it was in his best interest to plead to a lesser included charge."
Efforts Wednesday to reach Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham were unsuccessful.
Gardner said he's been informed that the victim agreed to the settlement.
According to the settlement, Vinson agreed not to violate any local, state or federal laws, and to avoid "injurious, vicious" habits, including the consumption or use of alcohol or illegal drugs.
He must also be willing to submit to random drugs tests, including breathalyzer tests, urinalysis or blood tests. He must not possess, receive or transport firearms. He must remain employed and support all lawful dependents to the best of his ability.
