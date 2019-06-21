TUSCUMBIA — Shoals guitarist Travis Wammack and his Snake Man Band will provide music tonight to welcome Superhero Chefs, the city's newest restaurant, to downtown Tuscumbia.
The party will be held in the city's new pocket park next door to Fiddledee D and across the street from the new restaurant.
The event is from 5 to 8 p.m.
Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson's newest Superhero Chefs restaurant is located at 104 S. Main St. He also has restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky, and Columbus, Ohio.
The restaurant's grand opening is June 28.
