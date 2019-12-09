FLORENCE — Atlanta based artist Guy Robinson will display a collection of his oil paintings at Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts from Dec. 15 through Jan. 10.
Robinson will discuss his approach to the creative process in a gallery talk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. He also is scheduled to teach an abstract painting workshop, "Introduction to Abstraction - Translating Music into Paint" from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11.
Robinson’s paintings have been exhibited in numerous galleries and have a place in contemporary museum collections including the Museum Of Contemporary Art, Georgia. He attended the Atlanta College Of Art on a Ford Foundation grant and has worked extensively in painting, sculpture, printmaking, and drawing, according to a Kennedy-Douglass news release.
He has over 35 years experience teaching drawing and painting for Emory University’s continuing education program.
According to the release, he paints in a realistic style with broad references to Surrealism. His canvases are filled with bold symbolic imagery often drawn from historic references. His rendering borders on the Trompe L`Oeil style.
“I enjoy playing on traditional subjects (still life, landscape, the figure, mythology, religious images) and the expectations that have grown up around them – as around how we see reality in general," he said in the release. "The nature of life is that appearances are changeable and deceptive. So, paradox is always the subject.”
Entrance to the exhibit and gallery talk is free. The Jan. 11 workshop fee is $30.00.
Participants may register by calling 256-760-6379. A list of needed supplies for the workshops will be emailed to registered participants and will be available at the Kennedy-Douglass Museum Shop.
The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art center is located at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St. Call 256-760-6379 for more information.
