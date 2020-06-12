MUSCLE SHOALS — Police Chief Clint Reck said it appears the firewall protecting the department's computer servers held during a potential cyber attack Friday.
Reck said the department received an alert because someone was attempting to breach the system.
A firewall is a system designed to prevent unauthorized access to or from a private computer network.
Reck said when the alert came in, the department server's were immediately shut down.
"Our firewall alerted us and we intentionally shut the system down," Reck said. "They didn't get anything through us."
He said, so far, there are no indications of a loss of sensitive information.
Mayor David Bradford said the police department has its own servers and is not connected to City Hall or any other city departments.
Bradford said no other departments have reported any type of cyber attack.
The mayor said the Police Department temporarily switched internet service from Comcast to AT&T until the apparent attack was investigated.
Reck said members of the U.S. Secret Service are conducting an investigation.
The city of Florence was hit by a cyber attack on Friday and paid a $300,000 "ransom."
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said he has not been informed of any attempted cyber attack on the city's computer systems. Attempts Thursday to reach City Clerk Clayton Kelly were unsuccessful.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said the city has not been hit by a cyber attack.
Underwood said the city is checking with the Alabama Municipal Insurance Company to see if the city is covered in the event of an attack.
