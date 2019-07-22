TUSCUMBIA — The W.C. Handy Music Festival Parade may have been rained out Saturday, but organizers and festivalgoers can look forward to a Tuesday parade instead.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., with lineup at 200 North Commons St. E. in Tuscumbia. The parade route will travel from North Commons, left onto Main Street, then to Sixth Street and down Water Street to the Colbert County Courthouse, according to the festival schedule.
Scheduled performers are Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band. From 9-11 p.m., Crow Hollar is scheduled to perform at Coldwater Commons Pocket Park, which is located on Main Street in Tuscumbia near Fiddledee D.
With the absence of Courtin' the Blues this year, Tuscumbia stepped in to host the parade, which is expected to have about 30 entries.
The 10-day festival will conclude July 29.
Visit wchandymusicfestival.com for more information.
