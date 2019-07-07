Visitors to the official website of the W.C. Handy Music Festival will notice something different the next time they log onto the site.
Gone is the old, clunky, mobile phone unfriendly website that has existed for years, replaced with a new, updated site that provides a variety of useful functions.
Tori Bailey, chair of the Music Preservation Society, said University of North Alabama graduate Jordan Branch created the new site and will serve as webmaster.
Bailey said she met him when he was a student of professor Barry Cumbie, whose classes have created websites for other local entities.
"Jordan is so brilliant," Bailey said. "The website is something we've discussed for years. We needed something navigable and smart-phone friendly."
They also needed something that could be updated by the Handy Festival team, Bailey said.
Bailey said Branch would be able to make changes and instruct festival team members how to make changes as well. By next year, Bailey said she hopes festival event coordinators will be comfortable enough with the system to make their own changes.
"We didn't get everything updated the way we wanted to," Bailey said. "We have a learning curve for the event coordinators. We have to make it comfortable for them."
In addition to being mobile phone friendly, visitors can use the site to search for their favorite band to determine each venue and which day they're playing. You can also sort by venue to see who is playing at your favorite restaurant or club.
"It also means that information will be up earlier," Bailey said. "Some started as early as January and February getting their Handy Festival events coordinated. Some wait until July. The good news is, we're evolving."
Music Preservation Society Secretary Alison Stanfield said the board made the new website a priority this year.
She said the updated site will complement the festival's social media presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Younger festival fans, who may have attended as children with their parents, are likely to utilize the site on a smart phone.
"The demographics of our festival have certainly expanded," Stanfield said.
But there also fans who still like the printed Handy Festival schedules that they can stick in their back pocket and highlight their favorite events.
"That's never going to change," she said. "We have to accommodate the people who still want printed brochures, and the people who are more tech savvy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.