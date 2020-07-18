FLORENCE — The 2020 W.C. Handy Music Festival may be virtual as far as musical performances go, but official festival T-shirts will still be available.
Since the festival headquarters will not be at its usual location in downtown Florence, shirts are being sold at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office, the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau office in Tuscumbia, Counts Brothers Music in Muscle Shoals, and the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa in Florence, festival Chairwoman Tori Bailey said.
The T-shirts, which feature artwork by Shoals artist Carl Brackin Jr., are available in black and blue.
The cost is $15 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.