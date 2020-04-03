Whether it's the time of year, the return of warm weather or the fact people are laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, public works officials in the Shoals are seeing an increase in items placed at the curb for pickup.
"Right now, a lot of people are off work, the kids are out of school," Muscle Shoals Public Works Director Butch Fleming said. "Our brush routes are so heavy. We don't have but two trucks going right now. I think everybody is cleaning up."
Fleming said one of his crews picked up four loads off one street.
And the pickup items aren't limited to brush, tree limbs, grass clippings and leaves.
Florence Public Works Director David Koonce said his crews are also seeing an increase in items placed at the street.
"We had dreary weather and then it broke," Koonce said. "People put off a lot of stuff, then the weather changed and it became pretty and people began cleaning their yards."
Koonce said there are many items that appear to be the result of residents cleaning out their closets and garages.
"We're now finding it's a very heavy time for us," Koonce said. "Even our residential garbage is heavy right now. Everything we've got is wide open right now. We're fighting to stay on our normal schedule."
In Tuscumbia, Public Works Director Bo Stanley said the amount of material left on the curb has increased.
"It's picked up since people are off," Stanley said. "They've been doing a lot of yard work. The weather has been warming, too. They've been doing a lot of spring cleaning, that's for sure."
He said that can cause his department to get behind. He said crews are running two trucks to pick up items around the city. Stanley also reminded residents to place their grass clippings in lawn bags.
The message all three public works directors had for their residents is simple: Don't panic if the pile in front of your house isn't picked up on its normal day. They will get it as soon as they can.
Sheffield Public Works Director Bradley Bump said he is not experiencing any delays.
Colbert County Landfill Manager Mike Shewbart said he's seeing a big increase in the amount of material being brought to the landfill.
"We're seeing a lot more participation and a lot more traffic," Shewbart said. "We're getting more tonnage than normal."
He said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management even called to ask if tonnage was up.
Shewbart said in March 2019, 3,067 trucks brought in 21,385 tons of inert waste to the Colbert County Landfill.
This past month, 3,314 trucks brought in 26,681 tons of waste.
Shewbart said that's 247 more trucks than last year, and 5,296 more tons of inert waste.
"This is very interesting that we are seeing this much increase with all the wet weather," Shewbart said. "People are taking the opportunity of being away from work and cleaning around their house or remodeling."
