Hartselle schools cancelled classes today because flooding affected its public water supply, and officials asked residents to conserve water.
Water from a rising creek flooded a water pumping station, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook. Utility officials in the town of about 14,000 people asked residents to conserve water.
"With the current flooding along the Tennessee River, TVA is doing everything to try and manage the water levels in the rivers and creeks," Bob Sittason, of Hartselle Utilities, said in a prepared statement.
Elsewhere, transportation officials shut down a major highway leading to Huntsville because of a crack that developed in the road after days of heavy rain. Crews were repairing both sides of U.S. 231 near Lacey's Springs, forcing commuters to take detours.
Flood warnings cover much of north and west Alabama. Workers had to clear roads in Lawrence County after strong winds overnight knocked down trees that toppled over in saturated soil.
A flood warning for the Tennessee River at Florence is in effect until Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.