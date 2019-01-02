HONOLULU, Hawaii — Members of the Hawaii Bama Fans University of Alabama Honolulu Alumni Chapter will once again gather this weekend to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Tigers of Clemson University for the national championship.
The game is scheduled for Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Air time for the game is 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Former Lexington resident Don Thigpen said more than 80 fans gathered to watch Alabama defeat the University of Oklahoma 45-35 on Saturday in the Capital One Orange Bowl game.
Thigpen said about 73 people watched the 2017 championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.