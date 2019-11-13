TUSCUMBIA — Members of the public are invited to attend a meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency office to discuss the Northwest Alabama Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The plan addresses natural hazards such as flooding and efforts to mitigate the impact of those events.
A second meeting will be held Nov. 19 following the county commission meeting.
The meeting will address mitigation efforts in Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lamar, Marion, Walker and Winston counties. Information presented during the meeting includes the purpose and contents of the plan, and the county's hazard mitigation strategy.
The EMA office is located at 120 West Fifth St. Annex Basement in downtown Tuscumbia.
Written comments may be sent to: Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, P.O. Box 2603, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
