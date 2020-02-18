Freddie Bailey was out of state at work when an EF-1 tornado roared through the Greenhill community Wednesday.
He raced home, relieved to find out nobody was injured. However, his home received some roof damage, a canopy alongside it was caved in and fallen trees filled his yard.
"It's real devastating to come home and see this," Bailey said.
He said his wife, Cynthia, was home when it hit.
"She never heard a siren," Bailey said. "It just came up on the spur of the moment and it was gone just within seconds."
This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama. It traditionally is recognized this time of year in advance of spring, which often sees severe weather outbreaks. However, the Shoals already has experienced last week's tornado, as well as one in December. On top of that, heavy rainfall this year has been causing flooding issues.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said recent months have shown examples of the need to stay aware of weather conditions any time of year.
Grabryan said that especially is the case when the area is under a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flood watch.
"We can be under a watch and still get a whole lot of damage here," he said. "We were under a severe thunderstorm watch last week and that stuff just dropped on us."
In addition to tornado damage, some communities received damage from straight-line winds. Storms also bring the potential for lightning.
Grabryan said it is important to have a plan in place ahead of time. That includes knowing where to go in the event of an emergency, knowing where storm shelters are located and not waiting until the last minute to go to them.
"The thing I always say is you need to plan while the weather is clear and sunny outside," Grabryan said. "That's the key to it, is just being prepared today for everything. That makes a big difference."
It also is important to understand the difference between a watch and warning. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather development within the next 4-6 hours, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. A warning means severe weather is "imminent or ongoing."
Grabryan also pointed out there are dangers after a severe storm has passed. Downed power lines could be live. Large limbs that have been stressed could fall at any point. Debris could include boards with nails sticking from them. Footing could be treacherous, especially when it is dark outside.
The weather service recommends having an emergency kit ready at all times. Items it recommends for the kit include a first-aid kit, whistle, flashlight and extra batteries, cash and credit card, battery-powered radio and weather radio, mobile phone charger that is solar or battery powered, a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food, change of clothes and shoes and prescription medication and other special-needs items such as diapers and formula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.