FLORENCE — Florence police are mourning the loss of a veteran police officer who was killed in a weekend wreck.
Officer Jason Novak died in a wreck on Pine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Ron Tyler said.
"It's certainly terrible news," Tyler said. "Everybody lost a good friend, a great police officer and colleague and a true professional."
Tyler said nobody else was seriously injured in the wreck and Novak was the only occupant in his vehicle. He was off duty and in a personal vehicle.
"Our guys responded to the wreck call and when you realize who it is it shakes you up," he said. "Emergency medical responders did all they could at the scene."
The department reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to assist in the matter since it involves a Florence officer, Tyler said.
"This is a great loss for us and the department and community," he said. "It's just horrible news to receive. We'll lean on one another and do what we can to help. He was a great guy and true professional police officer. A lot of support is coming in."
Novak was a long-time traffic officer and worked with the motorcycle unit before moving to a role in the city parks, Tyler said.
He had been with the department for more than 20 years, the chief said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.