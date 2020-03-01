As the coronavirus spreads worldwide and the number of confirmed cases in the United States increases, the state’s top health official says Alabama is in a “prevention stance” and encourages state residents to prepare for this virus like they do the flu.
“This is a situation that is changing very quickly,” Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told Alabama Daily News on Thursday.
Since the outbreak was first reported in China in late 2019, the Alabama Department of Public Health has monitored more than 100 Alabamians who have returned from China and other places the virus is known to be, Harris said.
That monitoring includes daily phone calls to check on the individuals and encouraging “social distancing,” avoiding large crowds and public places.
Harris this week sent the state’s universities and colleges letters with guidance about limiting public interactions for at least 14 days for anyone returning from China or a country with active community transmission.
A few of the Alabamians being monitored have presented coronavirus symptoms, which are similar to flu symptoms, but no one has tested positive for the new disease, referred to as COVID-19.
Harris said Alabamians should be aware of the developing situation.
“There is no need to be afraid, since we don’t have community transmissions in our state,” he said.
Harris was in Washington, D.C., this week and said several meetings have focused on coronavirus.
“We have a plan (in Alabama) ready to implement if necessary to mitigate the coronavirus, if we do get a case,” Harris said.
Other state agencies continue to track the potential impact on Alabama.
“Commerce is monitoring the impacts of the coronavirus on the supply chains of companies with Alabama operations,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield told Alabama Daily News.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s preparations include training and planning at hospitals, which Harris said would be the frontline of the response.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has also worked with emergency responders on how to safely transport COVID-19 patients without putting others at risk.
Rosemary Blackmon, executive vice president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said hospitals are prepared to isolate possible coronavirus patients.
Some hospitals have put up signage asking people who have symptoms and have traveled to countries where the virus is present to use specific hospital entrances.
“We’re trying to keep them from walking into a room full of people,” Blackmon said.
Blackmon said people’s first call if they have symptoms should be to their primary care doctor. If urgent medical care is needed, they should call ahead to the hospital so it can prepare.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital has an emergency management committee that anticipates possible situations that might affect the hospital, from severe weather, to mass injury situations to infectious disease outbreaks, spokesman Bob Shepard said.
It has developed plans to manage each of the potential situations and practice the plans on an ongoing basis.
“With the outbreak of coronavirus this winter in China, we have been able to quickly develop specific plans for dealing with a local outbreak, in the event that one occurs,” Shepard said. “Our Serious Infectious Disease Team, based in the Department of Emergency Medicine, is trained and prepared to respond to any of the newer emerging infectious diseases, including Ebola, MERS, SARS and now the novel coronavirus.”
The majority of people who have so far tested positive have had mild infections and no significant complications, Harris said.
The death rate in China has been more than 3%, but Harris said that doesn’t mean it’d be the same in the U.S.
“We hope that in a developed country like ours, it could be less,” he said.
Meanwhile, so far this influenza season, the CDC estimates between 29 million and 41 million people have gotten the flu, and 16,000 to 41,000 people have died from it.
Like the flu, the coronavirus appears to be worse for those with weakened immune systems.
Harris said it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
“Anyone who (gets influenza now) is going to have to be ruled out for coronavirus,” he said.
Early this week, state leaders and Alabama’s congressional delegation pushed back against the possibility that the Federal Emergency Management Agency Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston would be considered to house coronavirus-positive passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said Vice President Mike Pence would oversee the country’s response to COVID-19.
Asked about COVID-19 Thursday at the State House, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said he "absolutely" thinks the state is prepared.
"I think we have an excellent health industry in this country," Marsh said. "I believe we’ve got control of this thing. I really do. People seem to forget, we lose (tens of thousands of) people a year to flu.
"I think we are on top of it, I think our health community is, I look forward to the day when everyone gets on a comfort level and we move forward because it’s been devastating on the economy just the thought of this thing," Marsh said. "But I think we are in great shape with our medical community."
-- Alabama Daily News reporter Caroline Beck contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.