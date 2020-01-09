SHEFFIELD — The public can learn more about the issuance of a general obligation warrant for the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project during a public hearing Jan. 20.
City Clerk Clayton Kelly said the meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at City Hall.
Kelly said the council will vote on an ordinance to issue a general obligation warrant for the bank loan the city will receive through Progress Bank that will fund the road construction and utility infrastructure at the site, which is off Southwest 20th Street.
"We will have a public hearing before we adopt the ordinance," Kelly said.
If the ordinance is approved, Kelly said the bank loan with Progress Bank will close on Jan. 21, which is also the day contractors will begin work on the road and water and sewer infrastructure.
Kelly explained that though the city is receiving a construction loan through Progress Bank to fund the work. The loan, however, will be repaid, with interest, through a loan the city secured from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The city is borrowing up to $5 million to pay for the road and utilities, and later on, a new fire truck.
City attorney Keith Worsham said the USDA loan requires the city to secure a local bank to provide the actual funds that will be used to pay contractors.
Kelly said interest will be paid on the loan through the construction period. The contracts call for the work to be completed in 160 calendar days.
Once the work is completed, the contractor will be paid, and the USDA will repay Progress Bank.
Kelly said the city then will have two years before it must begin making payments on the USDA loan.
"That gives us a chance to get the development going and generate some taxes," Kelly said.
The city will have 25 to 40 years to repay the loan, but officials are optimistic it can be repaid sooner.
Inspiration Landing will be inside a community cooperative district in which additional fees will be attached to the sale of everything from souvenir coffee mugs to concert tickets. That money will be used to pay off the USDA loan.
Kelly said the city will make one payment a year.
Last month, the City Council approved contracts with Carcel & G Construction of Hanceville to construct the road, and a separate contract with Weeks Construction Co. of Muscle Shoals to complete the utility infrastructure.
Worsham said the work at Inspiration Landing will be monitored by the USDA throughout the project.
The first phase includes hotels, an indoor event center, an outdoor amphitheater, a movie theater, a microbrewery, a distillery and various restaurants and shops that will occupy a city center.
A second phase includes a marina on the Tennessee River near the mouth of Spring Creek and a residential component.
