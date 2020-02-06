Water is lapping against the backyard fences of homes in Cornelius Landing southeast of Muscle Shoals, and the Colbert County Road Department is once again pumping water from Cassie Davis Street near Leighton after more than 6 inches of rain fell in parts of the Shoals on Wednesday.
Streams, farm fields and drainage ditches are full of water, and the National Weather Service is predicting more for next week.
Restaurants in Tuscumbia's Spring Park were closed to to severe flooding in the park.
At 3 a.m. today the Tennessee River at the Shoals was at 16.4 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 18 feet
According to the Tennessee Valley Authority, the river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and crest near 21.3 feet, then begin to fall but remain above flood stage.
