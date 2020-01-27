TUSCUMBIA — A favorite son of Tuscumbia, Major League Baseball star Henry Emmett "Heinie" Manush, will be honored later this year with his own memorial drive, Mayor Kerry Underwood said.
Manush, a 1964 inductee to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, was consistently one of the best hitters in the major leagues through the 1920s and 1930s.
"It's going to be on Third Street," Underwood said.
The mayor said the city is not changing the name of Third Street, which would obviously require residents and businesses to change their address, letterheads and anything else their address appeared on.
The memorial drive sign will be similar to those erected to honor the late U.S. Sen. Howell Heflin and the late Deshler Football Coach Tandy Geralds.
Underwood said Manush's family home is on Third Street. He was born in Tuscumbia in 1901.
He said the Manush family came to Councilwoman Katie Logan about doing something to recognize the hall of famer.
"It's something to be proud of," Underwood said. "Not many have made the pro baseball hall of fame locally.
He said city attorney Hal Hughston is working on a resolution for the council to vote on.
"We will put the sign up shortly thereafter," Underwood said.
According to the hall of fame, Manush’s record included a batting title and four 200-hit seasons in his 17-year career. The left fielder played with six teams after breaking into the majors in 1923 with the Ty Cobb-led Detroit Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.