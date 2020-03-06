SHEFFIELD — Effective immediately, Helen Keller and Red Bay hospitals will allow no more than two visitors at a time in a patient's room to protect patients, staff and visitors from the potential spread of illness.
According to a Helen Keller Hospital news release, student job shadowing programs have been suspended.
If you have a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat, please do not visit the hospital or hospital-affiliated clinics unless you are seeking health care.
In addition, the hospitals ask that children under 16 not visit patients, even when accompanied by adults. Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances.
Finally, each visitor is required to sanitize his or her hands when entering the hospital, and when entering and exiting patient rooms.
For the most up to date information on Covid-19, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 334-206-5347, or go to alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.