SWEDESBORO, N.J. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.
Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds (34,020 kilograms) of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli, according to a USDA news release.
A spreadsheet list of products affected by the recall is available at the USDA website, as well as a "label list" at the site that will allow you to scroll through to see if you have any of the affected product.
The products were sold on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Authorities say the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened salad product with chicken and the lettuce came back positive for a strain of E. coli bacteria.
The Centers for Disease Control says E. coli often causes diarrhea and vomiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.