FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's Feeding the Pride program provides food pantry locations on campus for students who are in need, and the program depends on the generosity of campus and community donations to keep food and necessary items in stock.
There is a list of needed items online at https://www.una.edu/students/Food-Pantry/donate-to-the-pantry.html that include easy-to-prepare items like mac and cheese or mashed potato cups, but also items that don't require cooking like peanut butter and jelly and dry cereal.
Also included are personal hygiene and laundry care items as well as gift cards.
Feeding the Pride also has an Amazon wish list and can accept monetary donations online.
Donations may be dropped off at the UNA Student Engagement Office in the Guillot University Center, Suite 163, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
For more information, call the Office of Student Engagement at 256-765-4248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.