FLORENCE — A group of local middle schoolers will have a chance Wednesday to tour Lauderdale County farms for some hands-on learning in the field of agriculture.
Sixth-grade students at Hibbett Middle School will participate in this year’s Lauderdale County Farm City Tour Day.
“They will learn about where their food comes from, agricultural byproducts and careers in agriculture,” said Heidi Tilenius, Lauderdale County Extension coordinator.
The annual tours are a partnership between Lauderdale 4-H and the Lauderdale County Farmers Federation.
The students will tour a handful of the more than 1,000 farms that exist in the county.
In the past, students have learned about farm animals and heard firsthand from those who work either directly or indirectly in agriculture, including foresters and conservationists.
