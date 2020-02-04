FLORENCE — Fashion, music and philanthropy collide Saturday when the nonprofit, One to None, hosts "Fashion for a Cure" to benefit those living with Type I diabetes.
The event will feature fashion from Alabama-based designers and retailers including Alabama Chanin, Billy Reid, Barker Bingham, Marigail's Fashion House, Cherry Tree Lane, Alabama Outdoors, PSI, Mel + Grace, and music by DJ Nate.
Tickets are $35 per person for the upscale event that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club, 1000 Club Drive in Killen. Tickets are available at the door or online.
Proceeds will go toward One to None's assistance programs as well as Type 1 diabetes research. The nonprofit was established by Martha Taylor Johnson after her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. It is dedicated to raising money for medical research and to provide financial assistance to those in need through unique fundraising events, according to an organization news release. The organization "strives to elevate awareness and shift the perception of Type 1 diabetes through fashion, fitness and food-focused events," according to the release.
"Type 1 diabetes is a very serious condition that affects my son and 1.25 million people in the United States alone," Johnson said in the release. "We are incredibly fortunate to have the resources and resilience to manage this disease, but many are not as lucky."
For more information, visit onetonone.org
