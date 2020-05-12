BIRMINGHAM — The high school graduation season will present a test of Alabama's ability to reopen society without hastening the spread of the new coronavirus as thousands gather for ceremonies at some of the state's largest schools.
Spain Park and Hoover high schools, with 3,300 students combined, will hold ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with a normal seating capacity of 10,800 that must be halved under state pandemic rules.
Graduates from each school in Hoover will be given an N-95 face mask that they will be required to wear except when on stage, according to an announcement Tuesday. Others in attendance are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.
"Everyone will be encouraged to immediately return to their vehicles at the conclusion of the ceremony without gathering on the field, in stands or in the parking lot," said a message from the Hoover school system.
The ceremonies are allowed because the state last week eliminated rules that limited crowds to 10 people or fewer. Gatherings of any size are allowed now as long as people from different households stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has discouraged large group gatherings. A spokesman for the agency, Ryan Easterling, said maintaining proper social distancing will still be required.
"If they're going to have to have a graduation ceremony they have to maintain the 6-foot rule," he said.
Central High School in Phenix City broke up its usual graduation into five smaller ceremonies, according to media reports. Nearly 90 graduates walked in red robes Monday night, with another 400 graduates getting their diplomas over the next four days during similar ceremonies.
Alabama's average daily count of new cases of COVID-19 has been on an uptick since the state began loosening guidelines and allowing more businesses and other locations to open. More than 10,200 cases and at least 428 deaths from the disease have been confirmed statewide.
