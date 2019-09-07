Colbert County officials have unveiled a new historic marker on Bainbridge Road in Colbert County marking the route of the old Byler Road.
The new sign was purchased by attorney Richard Melvin of Franklin, North Carolina,event organizer Joel Mize said.
Melvin bought the marker in honor of North Carolina Troops led by Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.
Mize said the marker text was authorized by the Alabama Historic Commission.
