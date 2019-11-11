FLORENCE — Kennedy-Douglass volunteers are gearing up for a unique run of their annual "Holly and Ivy Luncheon" fundraiser, set for four days in early December.
“We really hope that people will come,” said Paige Smith, president of the volunteers. “This is a Florence tradition going back about 40 years, and we have never missed a year. There are folks who wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
There are 50 spaces available for each luncheon with one held a day from Dec. 3 through Dec. 6.
The event will begin with a “Cup o’ Cheer” at 11:30 a.m. at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, located at 217 E. Tuscaloosa St. The lunch will begin at noon at the Southall-Moore house next door.
Smith said Jill Larkin of Jill’s Sweet Memories is providing this year’s “wonderful menu,” which will include everything from pecan-encrusted chicken breast to a chocolate cookie/cream roll with peppermint sprinkles.
Guests will also be able to enjoy some holiday entertainment and decorations.
“I’m very excited about the way it’s going to look this year,” Smith said. “Mostly, we go with a very traditional "Holly and Ivy," Dickens-type of thing, and this year it’s going to be a little more sophisticated. I think it will be really special.”
Tickets are $25 and can be reserved at 256-760-6379.
All profits support visual and performing arts education in the Shoals area, Smith said.
“We give away a lot of money every year to schools in the area, and they can be private schools or the public schools,” Smith said. “Many of the schools simply don’t have an art teacher, they don’t have a budget for teaching art, so they come to us for a grant.”
Smith said several women volunteer as servers each year, something of a family tradition for many of them.
“We have daughters, we have granddaughters of volunteers who have worked with this fundraiser, and I just find that very moving,” she said. “That’s Florence for you.”
