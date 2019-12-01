TUSCUMBIA — The city's Christmas parade will get you into a seasonal mood, and a holiday trolley ride will seal the deal.
Tuscumbia and Singing River Literacy Council on Tuesday will host the Holly Jolly Christmas Trolley immediately after the Tuscumbia Christmas Parade, which begins at 6 p.m.
The trolley will board at Coldwater Bookstore on the corner of 6th and Main streets.
It is a free ride that will feature a Christmas sing-a-long through Spring Park. Every child who rides will receive a free book and snack. Rides will take place continuously until 8 p.m.
Support for the event is provided by First Metro Bank, The W.C. Baker Company, and Chick-Fil-A.
